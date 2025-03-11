Viral Video: US Influencer receives sweet note from pilot, later apologises | WATCH South Carolina influencer Steph Bohrer’s video about receiving a note from a pilot has sparked online debate. While some found the gesture sweet, others were sceptical or even cautious. Later, the influencer apologized for her post. Read on to learn more.

An American influencer, who went viral for receiving a sweet note from a pilot, has apologized for her post, admitting she never expected the situation to blow up.

In the viral video, Steph Bohrer showed a napkin placed on her table with a handwritten message: "I have seen the whole world, and you are the most beautiful woman in it." She claimed a pilot had discreetly left the note on her table and walked away.

"I'm sitting at the airport, and a pilot just placed this on my table and walked away," read the caption in the video.

Check out the viral video!

After the video went viral, internet users flooded the comment section with a flurry of reactions. While some found the gesture sweet, others were sceptical or even wary.

Influencer apologises

In response, Bohrer posted a follow-up video, revealing that the pilot wasn't operating her flight and that she had barely caught a glimpse of him. According to her, a friend had described the man as short and blond. "I didn't even see his face," she clarified.

Bohrer insisted that she had shared the moment solely because she found it endearing. However, after realizing the unintended consequences, she apologized, admitting, "I don't think he wanted this to be on the news, and I'm really sorry. It was just a compliment."

"However, a section of the internet accused Bohrer of fabricating the note to garner attention. Addressing these allegations, she vehemently denied them, saying, "I did not write this. I promise. He was just a kind gentleman, and that's all I have to say."

Bohrer concluded her explanation by assuring everyone that she had no further information about the mysterious man, including his name, signature, or contact details. She emphasized that she was content with leaving the encounter as a pleasant, anonymous gesture."