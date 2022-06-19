Sunday, June 19, 2022
     
Viral Video: UP groom ditches 'ghodi', rides on bulldozer to his wedding

A groom in an Uttar Pradesh district arrived at his wedding in a bulldozer which was completely covered in flowers. The video of his riding in his vehicle has gone viral.

New Delhi Published on: June 19, 2022 18:43 IST
A bulldozer covered in flowers

When the 'Baraat' arrived in Laxmanpur- Shankarpur village, almost the entire village ran to the venue to take a selfie -- not with the groom, but with the decorated bulldozer on which he came. On Saturday, the whole village had a festive look after the groom arrived on a bulldozer and cries of 'Bulldozer Baba ki jai' rent the air. The groom Badshah was happy at the attention he had managed to garner in the village.

"I wanted to make my wedding a memorable event and I thought that this idea would also make it different," he said. Videos of the bulldozer are now going viral on social media.

Bizarre wedding trends 

Recently, a Gujarat girl named Kshama Bindu married herself. She shared pictures from her haldi, mehendi and wedding days on Instagram. Ever since she announced her sologamy wedding, she became subject to massive trolling on social media platforms. On getting so many trolls and even refusal from the temple priest, she married herself by playing divine wedding mantras on a bluetooth speaker, wore wedding garlands herself, and took vows. 

(With IANS inputs)

 

