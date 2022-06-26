Viral Video: Ukraine man standing next to Russian missile in his home is giving netizens chills

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Still from viral video

Viral Video: It was a shocking sight for many when they saw a video of a man in Ukraine casually shaving his beard while standing next to a rocket in his house. The shocking video has gone viral on the internet and netizens can't fathom the fact that the man is unfazed by a missile lodged in his house. The viral video has the man going forward with his daily routine while a piece of dangerous military equipment is hanging upside down from the ceiling. The video shared on Reddit is captioned as, “A piece of a Russian ork rocket flew into the home of a Ukrainian.”

The video has caught the netizens off guard. While some are shocked how the man is casually standing next to an undetonated rocket while others want to know why a man is shaving in the kitchen. "I wouldn't even move it. Nice conversation piece for when you have guests," a user wrote, while another said, "So who do you report this to? The police? Do they even have police right now? What do the police do when your country gets invaded, do they just join the military?" A third user added, “Bruh i won't go into my room if there's a spider this man is shaving with a rocket."

Some couldn't believe it is true. "I'm no rocket-scientist......But isn't the hole a little too perfect for a thing like that to crash into a home? Like I know a war is happening over there, but this doesn't seem real to me," a user wrote.

The latest about the war in Ukraine and Russia

Russia will transfer nuclear-capable Iskander-M missile systems to its ally Belarus over the coming months, Russian President Vladimir Putin said. Putin told Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko at a meeting in St. Petersburg the missile systems "can use both ballistic and cruise missiles, both in conventional and nuclear versions," according to the Kremlin, CNN reported.

Russia launched its February 24 invasion in part from Belarusian territory, which borders Ukraine to the north. Throughout the war, Moscow has used Minsk as a satellite base including for many of Russia's air operations in Ukraine, according to intelligence collected by NATO surveillance planes.