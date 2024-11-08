Viral Video: THIS family holds burial event for 'lucky' car, spent Rs 4 lakh on ceremony

Follow us on Image Source : X Gujarat Family performing rituals for their lucky car.

A farmer's family in Gujarat's Amreli district has won hearts and captured everyone's attention with their heartfelt and overwhelming gesture to their old car, which has served them well over the years. They spent around 4 lakh on the ceremony as a reminder for their future generations.

Hosted grand ceremony

This family has organized a grand event ''Samadhi'' for their ''lucky'' car, which had been a part of their lives for over 12 years. Around 1,500 people including villagers, saints, seers and spiritual leaders attended this programme. The hatchback, decorated with flowers and garlands, was paraded in a procession to the burial site, where prayers were offered to their family deity in a traditional ritual.

The function was hosted by Sanjay Polara and his family at Padarshinga of Lathi taluka on Thursday (November 7, 2024). The family reportedly sent a four-page invitation to around 2,000 people to attend the event.

Video goes viral

A video of the ''Samadhi'' ceremony is making rounds on the internet, and capturing everyone's attention. In the video, the Gujarat family is performing rituals at their farm, where a slope and 15-foot-deep pit was dug for their 12-year-old Wagon R. The car, decorated with flowers, and garlands, was taken to the Polara's farm from his house with much fanfare, drive on the slope and placed in the pit.

The car was covered with a green cloth, and family members bid farewell by performing prayers and showering petals as priests chanted mantras. Finally, an excavator machine was used to pour clay and bury the car.

''Vehicle proved lucky for my family and me''

Polara, who has a construction business in Surat. While taking to reports, he said he wanted to do something different so that future generations remember the car that proved lucky for the family.

"I bought this car nearly 12 years ago, and it brought prosperity to the family. Apart from seeing business success, my family also gained respect. The vehicle proved lucky for my family and me. Hence, instead of selling it, I gave it a samadhi at my farm as a tribute.", polara told PTI.

Spent 4 lakh on ceremony

Polara, who spent Rs 4 lakh on the ceremony, said he plans to plant a tree at the burial place as a reminder for his future generations that the family's lucky car is lying under the tree, reported PTI.