Sunday, February 19, 2023
     
  Viral Video: Talented pigeon flawlessly does blackflips, netizens call it 'show off'

Viral Video: Talented pigeon flawlessly does blackflips, netizens call it 'show off'

Check out this talented pigeon showing off its backflip skills! Twitter users are calling it the 'pigeon version of the Moon Walk' - and we can see why!

Kritika Bansal New Delhi Updated on: February 19, 2023
Viral video of pigeon doing backflips
Image Source : TWITTER/@BUITENGEBIEDEN Viral video of pigeon doing backflips

There are countless animal videos on the internet displaying their amusing and peculiar behaviour. Recently, a video featuring a pigeon executing multiple backflips has gone viral on social media. The video features several pigeons wandering around in a field. 

Nonetheless, one pigeon, which has a blue patch on its body, stands out as it flawlessly performs a series of consecutive backflips. Initially, it spreads its wings and then proceeds to execute not one or two, but three backflips. The short clip was posted by the Twitter handle ‘Buitengebieden’ and has garnered more than 5 million views and over 108,000 likes. 

Ever since the video was shared, it has completely amazed netizens. "It's the pigeon equivalent of the Moon Walk!!!" exclaimed one user. Another user commented, "It's trying to impress the female pigeons by doing those backflips," while a third explained, "These pigeons are called Tumblers, and they do this to impress their mates."

Watch the viral video of pigeon doing backflips here:

UFAW states that some pigeon breeds, such as roller and tumbler, possess a natural inclination to perform backflips. These breeds have been chosen for their tumbling abilities, to the point where some can no longer fly and instead tumble when they attempt to take off. This can have negative effects on the birds, resulting in injuries from hitting the ground or tumbling excessively, as stated in the article.

