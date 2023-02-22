Viral Video: Street vendor's unique style to sell his products leaves netizens in splits. Watch

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/@IPSKABRA Street vendor selling his products in a funny style

It is a common sight in India to observe small shopkeepers and vendors using their unique and distinctive style to attract customers while selling their products. Some vendors create catchy jingles to grab people's attention, such as Bhuban Badyakar, who became famous for his 'Kacha Badam' song. Recently, a video of a street vendor with an exceptional selling style has gone viral on the internet.

The video was shared on Twitter by Dipanshu Kabra, an Indian Police Service officer. The footage features a man selling large plastic containers which he refers to as ‘gamlas’. He aggressively throws the containers on the ground multiple times to demonstrate their durability.

The IPS officer captioned the post as "#Marketing Level - Ultra Pro Max." Although the exact location of the video is unclear, many users believe it was recorded in West Bengal. Since the video's release, it has garnered over 51,000 views and 1,400 likes. Netizens were fascinated by the vendor's comical approach to selling plastic containers, and many praised his confidence.

Watch the viral video of a street vendor selling his products in a funny style here:

One user pointed out that "You get this kind of confidence only when you have trust in your products," while another suggested, "The next business cases need to be picked from rural Bengal, something about the marketing that door-to-door salespeople apply there - Kacha Badam, now this."

A third user stated, "It's a display of product benefit proposition, not marketing," and a fourth user added, "This is the best strategy if you have a good product, he is effectively showcasing its USP." Another user complimented, "Best live demo."

