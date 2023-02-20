Viral video shows unbreakable paratha served at hostel, netizens ask Aari Milegi?

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/@THECONTENTEDGE Unbreakable paratha served at hostel

There is a unanimous agreement that nothing epitomizes comfort more than food that is prepared at home. It is not only wholesome and nutritious, but it also exudes a lot of love. Those who have lived in hostels can attest to the fact that the food served there usually lacks the flavor, quality, and warmth of home-cooked meals. Recently, a woman shared a funny video on Twitter in which she can be seen striking a paratha served at her hostel. The paratha appeared too tough to be consumed, and many hostel dwellers found the video relatable and left amusing comments.

In the video, the woman demonstrates the substandard quality of the food served at her hostel. She takes a paratha and repeatedly pounds it on a wooden table, but it neither breaks nor bends. "Koi isko kaise khayega? (How can anyone eat this?)" the person asks in the video. The caption reads, "Hostel ka khana."

Since the video was uploaded, it has gained over 30k views, 770 likes, and numerous comments. Many people who have lived in hostels found the video amusing and relatable. One person even inquired if the paratha was from the previous night or two days before. The user who shared the video clarified that it was served during breakfast and had been made just an hour before filming the clip.

Watch the viral video of unbreakable paratha here:

Another person made a joke, saying, "It looks like your hostel has hired my cook." One user described the food as "Hammer roti" in a pun-filled comment, suggesting that it must be rich in iron. "Keep it for self-defense," read one comment. One person expressed their gratitude for never having to stay in a hostel. Most commenters reminisced about their hostel days. "Ah, the good old engineering days. Life was simpler then," remarked one user.

Read More Trending News