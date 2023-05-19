Viral video shows sofa flying through the sky during storm in Turkey. Watch

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Viral video shows sofa flying through the sky

Trending News: A viral video on Twitter has caught the attention of viewers worldwide. The footage shows an extraordinary event that took place in Ankara, Turkey, during a severe storm. As the winds raged through the city, an outdoor sofa was lifted off a high-rise building and soared through the sky.

The Twitter page Guru of Nothing shared the video, captured the astonishing moment when the sofa was propelled into the air. Onlookers, amazed by the unexpected sight, recorded the scene as the couch collided with another building. Fortunately, no injuries were reported, and astonishingly, the sofa remained in usable condition after landing in a nearby garden.

Amidst the chaos, the video of the flying sofa circulated widely on social media, leaving viewers astounded by the sheer force of nature. Some expressed their disbelief, imagining the shock of witnessing a sofa hurtling toward them. Others injected humour into the situation, commenting on the unique nature of such an occurrence in Turkey.

Watch the viral video here:

The incident took place on May 17, when Ankara was hit by a violent storm. The storm in Ankara, with winds reaching speeds of 45 kilometers per hour, caused significant damage throughout the city. Roofs and windows were blown off buildings, trees were uprooted, and debris flew through the air. Mayor Mansur Yavas of Ankara Metropolitan Municipality took to Twitter to inform residents about the severe weather conditions and urged them to take necessary precautions. Residents shared their experiences on social media, posting videos and photos of the storm's aftermath.

Read More Trending News