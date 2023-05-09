Viral video shows infamous Virat Kohli- Gautam Gambhir fight recreated in a game. Watch

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Virat Kohli Gautam Gambhir fight recreated in a game

Trending News: The internet has witnessed numerous articles, memes and tweets discussing the verbal spat between Virat Kohli and Gautam Gambhir following the victory of Royal Challengers Bangalore over Lucknow Super Giants in a thrilling IPL match. This incident is not the first time that Gambhir and Kohli have engaged in a heated argument, as they were previously involved in a dispute during a match between RCB and KKR back in 2013.

However, the internet is known for its ability to amplify such conflicts and inspire incredibly creative responses. This time was no different, as a Twitter user shared a video showcasing a unique game developed by an anonymous coder, based on the infamous fight. The clip takes viewers on a walkthrough of the game's creation, starting with the design of virtual characters representing Virat Kohli and Gautam Gambhir. The coder then proceeds to design the field and initiates the virtual fight between the characters, who engage in a physical confrontation using cricket bats.

The video quickly gained traction, accumulating over 449k views, 1900 likes and eliciting numerous reactions. Twitter users were amused and entertained by this innovative creation. "But why is kohli looking like salman bhai," a user asked. "This is how cricket matches should be played from now on... Knockout in literal sense," another user joked. "Virat won but RCB lost," a third commented. "The only reason I'm learning coding," a fourth jokingly wrote.

Watch the viral video of Virat Kohli-Gambhir fight turned in a game below:

Virat Kohli and Gautam Gambhir both faced heavy fines—100 percent of their match fees—after being involved in a war of words. The same punishment was handed to them and Naveen-ul-Haq, as all three admitted guilt for breaching the Indian Premier League's (IPL) Code of Conduct. While both Gambhir and Kohli lost 100 percent of their match fees, Naveen was fined 50 percent.

For those unfamiliar with the context, this altercation was not the first time these cricket legends found themselves in such a situation. It served as a déjà vu moment for those who witnessed the duo nearly come to blows in 2013 during a match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Royal Challengers Bangalore.

The Virat-Kohli-Gautam Gambhir spat became one of the most memorable incidents of IPL 2023, capturing headlines and inspiring hilarious memes and jokes on social media. However, someone took it a step further and transformed the feud into an entire game.

Read More Trending News