Viral video shows girl using hair straightener inside Delhi Metro, netizens react. Watch

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Girl using hair straightener inside Delhi Metro

Trending News: Lately, the Delhi metro has been making headlines for unusual incidents and behaviour exhibited by passengers. Various videos capturing fights, public displays of affection, dance performances, and eccentric outfits have been circulating online, leaving people astonished. Adding to the list, a new viral video shows a woman straightening her hair inside a metro coach.

In the video, a young girl can be seen using a hair straightener while standing among other passengers. Surprisingly, she had plugged the appliance into the metro's power outlet typically used for charging phones and laptops. The girl, whose face remains unseen, appears unaffected by the presence of others.

A Twitter page shared the video with a caption that reads, "Delhi Metro Ki Baat Hi Kuch Alag Hai" (Delhi Metro is something else). The clip has garnered over 170k views and 1400 likes. Many Twitter users expressed their concerns and criticized the woman's lack of consideration for fellow passengers. One user commented, "Passengers of Delhi Metro seem to be losing control! It seems that both parents and schools have failed to teach basic decency and public etiquette." Another person added, "Metro atrocities... seems like there is no time for manners at home."

Watch the viral video here:

However, some sympathized with her situation, suggesting that she might have been busy or faced an electricity shortage at home, leading her to come up with this creative solution. One user noted, "This is still better than earlier incidents. We don't know about her personal life. Maybe she was in a rush or didn't have electricity at home when she was getting ready." A fourth user expressed, "Everything is possible in Delhi metro."

Recently, another video went viral showing a woman energetically dancing to a Bollywood song inside a crowded Delhi Metro coach. This incident sparked conversations on social media platforms.

In response to such incidents, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC)recently issued an advisory urging passengers not to shoot videos while travelling on the metro. The aim is to prevent any activities that may cause inconvenience to fellow passengers. The advisory emphasized that such actions are strictly prohibited inside the Delhi Metro.

Read More Trending News