Viral Video: SBI employee turns up as King Mahabali in office to celebrate Onam

Viral Video: State Bank of India is counted among India’s most renowned banks. One video from the bank has gone viral on the internet. In the video, a man who is an employee can be seen dressed up as King Mahabali to mark the festival of Onam. Looking like a royal king, he was seen working from his desk and helping customers in need.

The video is shared on Twitter from the account name Nixon Joseph. The caption of the video read, “@TheOfficialSBI Tellicherry dispensing services at the counter dressed as the legendary King Mahabali whose yearly visits fall on the #Onam day. Kudos to his spirit and gumption.” The video is said to be from the SBI branch in Thalassery, Kerala. The employee must have come dressed up as King Mahabali to honor the celebrations of the biggest festival of Kerala, which symbolises the annual homecoming of demon king Mahabali, Onam.

Watch the video here:

Netizens' reaction to the video:

The video has generated more than 30 thousand views and hundreds of comments (at the time of writing). Social Media users are appreciating the man’s efforts and are dropping their comments. One user wrote, “Great to see his energy level and commitment.” Another user wrote, “applaud the Onam spirit! This staff is courageous indeed and I applaud that considering in college the guys who rarely attended class were called Mahabali!”, “Great gesture by staff, Banks should also celebrate each festivity with maximum enthusiasm”

Have a look at some more reactions:

However, a few users have the opposite reaction and think that a proper dress code should be followed in banks. One user wrote, “I think, SBI has Dress Code guidelines. If this is appreciated and allowed, branches may have more theatrics than service.” Adding to his views another user wrote, “Right sir, We are not opening a show. May be customer friendly but there is a rule of dress code, which should be followed.”

For the unversed, other than celebrating the homecoming of King Mahabali, the festival of Onam also celebrates the harvest season in Kerala and this festival lasts for ten days.

