‘Thats Insane’: Viral video reveals shocking salary of management consultant in India

A management consultant from New Delhi has disclosed his earnings and social media users who viewed his video were astonished by the amount. The unidentified consultant was strolling around New York when he was approached by the Instagram channel Salary Scale for a street interview. When asked about his job by the Salary Scale interviewer, the man responded, “I work as a management consultant.”

He mentioned that he has eight to nine years of total work experience. “In India, salaries for management consultants are very standard. So across the top three firms, a person like me – so I’m like a senior manager – someone like that can expect making ₹80,000 to ₹1.2 crore per annum,” he disclosed.

The interviewer mentioned that this is “a crazy amount of money as per Indian standards.” The management consultant further noted that the amount can increase with performance bonuses. He expressed his satisfaction with his salary, stating it motivates him to excel in his job. The Delhi resident also mentioned that recruitment is generally conducted through campus placements.

When asked about his educational background, he mentioned that he completed his MBA at the Indian School of Business (ISB).

People's reactions to the man's salary varied from being impressed to surprised. Numerous comments on the video mentioned that it motivated them to put more effort into their education. “Wow, so inspiring,” one commenter wrote. Another added, "Living the dream life.” A third Instagram user just called the salary range "insane."

A management consultant is a professional offering expert guidance to organizations to enhance their performance and efficiency. The leading three management consulting firms worldwide, commonly known as the "Big Three" as mentioned in the video, are McKinsey & Company, Boston Consulting Group, and Bain & Company.

