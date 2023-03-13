Viral video shows 'rain of worms' in China, Twitter users creeped out. Watch

Follow us on Image Source : VIA TWITTER Worm rain in China

Viral News: Shocking reports emerged recently of a bizarre weather phenomenon in Liaoning, a province in China, where worm-like objects or creatures fell from the sky. A video clip that went viral showed what appeared to be earthworms scattered on cars and streets of Liaoning. Pedestrians were seen carrying umbrellas to shield themselves from the "worm rain."

A video that purported to show similar worm-like objects dropping from the sky in Beijing also circulated on social media, with several people disputing its authenticity. Some social media users claimed that it was animal rain, a phenomenon where small creatures such as fish or frogs fall from the sky during strong storms or tornadoes, as has been observed previously. However, others disputed the video's validity and said that it was not possible because there had been no recent rain in Beijing.

Watch the viral video of worm rain in China:

A Chinese journalist named Shen Shwei has been trying to clarify the mystery surrounding the Beijing worm rain on Twitter, claiming that the footage was false and that there had been no recent rainfall in the city. The worms observed in the video, according to some sources, are usually present in the area in March and are not unusual.

It is unclear whether the worms falling from the sky are the product of natural weather events or some other factor, but the event has generated a lot of interest on social media, with many expressing surprise, curiosity, and even disgust about the strange occurrence.

