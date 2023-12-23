Golden Retriever takes care of newly born African wild puppies in US zoo, internet loves mother's warmth

Follow us on Image Source : FACEBOOK/POTAWATOMI ZOO Pictures of Kassy with the puppies

In a heartfelt display of love, care and affection for fellow living being, Kassy, a Golden Retriever, took over the role of a caring mother to three endangered African wild dog puppies at the Potawatomi Zoo in Indiana, United States. The trio are named as Blue, Red and Orange, all of who were born on September 28. However, they could not be raised by their biological parents, Bleu and Maurice.

Kassy was brought to the zoo just a day after the puppies were born. She in a way adopted the African wild dogs as if they were her own family. She took care of them as her own children.

www.facebook.com%2FPotawatomiZoo%2Fposts%2Fpfbid02iJ2wsQF4nogV6QSZKfmLku... width="500" height="773" style="border:none;overflow:hidden" scrolling="no" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen="true" allow="autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; picture-in-picture; web-share">">

“It's been two days without African painted dog puppy pictures. Let's fix that! Although the painted pups are weaned now (they're much faster than domesticated dogs--only about 4-6 weeks!), we're still so grateful to Kassy, the golden retriever who fostered the pups through their first critical month of life. We couldn't have even raised three healthy pups without her. Kassy is back in her own home now, and all her puppies were adopted. We'll always be thankful,” the Zoo posted on Facebook and shared some adorable pictures.

Users’ reactions

The post has so far garnered 2.2k likes and 123 comments. It has also been shared over 230 times.

“Fantastic work, everyone!” a user commented.

“They are soo freaking cute!!” another commented.

