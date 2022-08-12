Viral Video: Plane crashes, goes up in flames on freeway as cars drive by | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Image representing an aeroplane

A viral video from California, USA showed a single-engine plane crashing on a freeway as the cars drove close by. The accident happened on August 9 when a single-engine plane crash-landed on the freeway, disrupting the traffic and putting people's lives in danger. The video has been circulating on social media platforms with the netizens expressing horror over the sight. Many shared that they were lucky to not be there at the time when the plane crashed.

Viral video of plane crashing on freeway

The riders on the California freeway on August 9 were not prepared for what fate had in store for them. As all seemed fine and normal, a single-engine plane came out of nowhere and crashed on the road. Before going up in flames, it broke apart and also skidded on the road for a few meters. Those who are coming across this sight were left with their mouth wide open.

Reacting to the clip, one social media user wrote, "No one injured? Wow.. its miracle (sic)." Another Instagram user commented, "Madness how no one was hurt (sic)."

Cause of plane crash on freeway

The cause of the plane crash on the California freeway has been reported to be engine failure. The plane, Pipe PA-32, crashed on the 91 Freeway between Lincoln and Main in Corona, a roughly 45-minute drive east of Los Angeles at noon. It was attempting to fly to Corona Municipal Airport, but the pilot reported having an unspecified "engine issue" and was forced to attempt an emergency landing. The Corona Fire Department said the plane broke apart and caught on fire on impact.

No injuries reported after plane crash

As per the California Highway Patrol, there were no injuries as a result of the plane crash. The two people who were flying on it also escaped death. After the accident, traffic was backed up for miles on the site. Fire crews worked to extinguish the blaze.

