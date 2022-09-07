Viral video: Pet dog mercilessly attacks man in Noida's housing society lift days after Ghaziabad incident

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/@JOGINDE05957128 Viral video

A shocking video of a pet dog attacking a person in Uttar Pradesh's Noida housing society lift has been going viral on social media platforms. The incident took place at the Apex Athena society in Sector 75 in Noida. In the video, a young boy can be seen holding a dog by the leash, while another man was standing beside them inside a lift. When the door opened and the boy was about to make an exit, the dog jumped on the man. The boy tried to control the dog as the man fell into the lift. The incident was captured on the camera in the lift. It is not clear if the man was bitten by the dog or not.

The incident happened days after a pet dog bit a child in the elevator of a residential society in Ghaziabad. In this case, the police registered a case after the parents of the boy filed a complaint. The incident reportedly took place in the city's Charms Castle society on Monday evening, according to footage posted on Twitter.

Netizens reactions

Such incidents have sent shock waves among people. Several users expressed their concerns on social media. One of the users wrote, "This is an alarming situation, request to take strict actions against such people who are putting life of others in danger." Another said, "Are dogs allowed in lift?

What does the law say? Lift is a confined place?"

Several netizens demanded that people should take responsibility of their pet animals and safeguard other people's life. A user mentioned, "This is a direct result of eroding responsible ownership, no licensing, making excuses for dog attacks, not holding owners responsible, no enforcement of dog control & ownership laws. The dog owner must be held culpable under IPC 289."

