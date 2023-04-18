Viral video shows peacock attacking woman trying to steal eggs from its nest. Watch

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Peacock attacks woman trying to steal eggs

Trending News: Peacocks are known for their stunning beauty and distinctive plumage. They are one of the most fascinating birds in the world, known for their colourful appearance and impressive courtship displays. However, it seems that these magnificent birds are not to be messed with, as two women recently found out the hard way.

In a viral video shared on Twitter, the women can be seen attempting to steal peacock eggs from a tree. One of them climbs up the tree and begins to remove the eggs from the nest, handing them to the other woman standing below. However, the peacock quickly notices what is happening and flies over to the tree to protect its eggs. Before they could make off with the eggs, the peacock swoops in and starts attacking the woman in the tree. The bird begins attacking the woman, flapping its wings and pecking at her until she is forced to retreat. The other woman on the ground is also seen fleeing the scene as the peacock continues to defend its eggs.

These birds may be beautiful and elegant, but they are also fiercely protective of their young and will not hesitate to defend them against any perceived threats. The video, which has been viewed over 100k times, has garnered 2.2k likes and a range of reactions. Many viewers were amused by the video, applauding the peacock's protective instincts and warning others not to mess with these birds. "Hopefully, they learn their lesson and don't do it again. I'm with the peacocks defending their turf," a user commented. "Never mess with a Peacock's babies," another user wrote. "I think the behaviour of thieves is very shameless," a third added.

Watch the viral video of peacock attacking woman trying to steal eggs here:

