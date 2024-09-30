Monday, September 30, 2024
     
Viral video of 'Zombie' teacher acting weirdly in class shocks internet

A classroom video is going viral on social media, and after watching it you will not understand what has happened to the teacher. Several people have shared their opinions in the comment section of the viral video.

Written By: Kristina Das @https://twitter.com/KristinaDas2 New Delhi Published on: September 30, 2024 15:43 IST
viral video of a teacher acting weirdly in class
Image Source : FILE IMAGE/X A viral video of a teacher acting weirdly in class shocks the internet.

Several viral videos go viral on social media platforms, and after watching those videos people laugh or get well entertained. But sometimes in between those videos, some videos are seen, after those videos are watched people are surprised and they do not understand anything. Right now one such video is going viral in which suddenly a person who seems to be a teacher starts doing strange things. In the video, the person was teaching physics. Let us tell you what exactly is seen in the video.

What is shown in the viral video?

At the beginning of the viral video, it is seen that a person is standing facing the board and swiping one hand up. After rubbing one hand on his face, he turns towards the students and starts making strange sounds. In the video, the man is sometimes seen laughing, sometimes shouting and sometimes doing other strange things like making faces. Now it is not understood whether he is acting like this or something happened to him suddenly due to which he started doing this. No information related to this has been given in the viral video but the video is still going viral.

Take a look at the viral video here:

This video has been posted on micro-blogging platform X (formerly Twitter) from an account named @veejuparmar. While posting the video, the caption reads, "Physics padhate padhate chadh gya bhoot." The video has been viewed by more than 5 thousand people so far. After watching the video, one user wrote "Quantum physics me chale gye," while another X user wrote, "Newton ki aatma aa gyi." The third user wrote, "So that's beyond science isn't it."

ALSO READ: Viral video: Haitian President sips water from giant jug at UNGA, spills it on his suit, sparks meme fest

