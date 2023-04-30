Viral video of solar-powered 7-seater vehicle made from scrap impresses Harsh Goenka. Watch

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Viral video of solar-powered 7-seater vehicle

Trending News: A viral video of a seven-seater vehicle made entirely from scrap and powered by solar energy has captured the attention of netizens. Business tycoon Harsh Goenka shared the video on his Twitter account, and it has since garnered over 63k views and 2,900 likes. The video features a young man who built the vehicle himself and proudly drives it with six other passengers. He explains that the vehicle has a range of over 200 km and can run further with intense sunlight.

The total cost of manufacturing the vehicle is estimated to be between Rs 8,000 and Rs 10,000. What's even more impressive is that the vehicle provides shade for passengers during sunny days. Harsh Goenka, who is known for sharing engaging content on social media, highlighted the frugal innovation in the video, making him proud of India.

The video has received numerous comments from people applauding the man's innovative talent and suggesting that big companies should hire him to develop similar vehicles for transportation in village areas. “Incredible!” a user commented. Another wrote, “Harsh ji, brilliant innovative design from scrap -7seater vehicle & the solar panels location act as shade from the sun!! Another typical sustainability example. ‘Necessity is the mother of invention’. Thanks for the share.” “Brilliant! Should inspire us to be resourceful in limited conditions & build hope that hard work & smart thinking indeed pays!” a third added. A fourth remarked, “This is incredible!”

Watch the viral video solar-powered 7-seater vehicle made from scrap here:

The video is a great example of how sustainable innovation can be achieved with limited resources. It is inspiring to see how the man used scraps to create a seven-seater vehicle that runs on solar energy and provides shade for passengers.

