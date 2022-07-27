Viral video of never-ending artwork is giving netizens a headache | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/VASKANGE Amazing artwork shows picture within picture

A video of a French artist named Vaskange is going viral on social media. In the clip, he has created artwork within the artwork and as one keeps on zooming in or out on specific spaces, they are led into another artwork. This is reminding some of the netizens of Christopher Nolan's mind-bending Hollywood movie Inception, which worked on the concept of dreams within dreams. This artwork of picture within the picture is giving a headache to some on social media while others praised the artist for this wonderful concept.

Amazing artwork goes viral

Vaskange's artwork has amazed internet users. In a video, he was seen zooming in on specific areas of his artwork as one picture led to another. The detailing of the artwork stood out and so did the concept. The artwork has been created using the app Endless Paper, an all-new kind of App featuring an infinite canvas which lets you take handwritten notes, sketch diagrams, explore and grow ideas visually, brainstorm with your team and organise your thoughts spatially.

Vaskange makes amazing artwork using Endless paper

On Vaskange's Instagram page, one comes across many such videos that have been created using Endless Paper and give the illusion of a picture within the picture. Courtesy of his artwork, he has amassed over 70,000 followers on Instagram. His artwork is very popular among the netizens with many showering him with praise and adulation.

Netizens amazed with never-ending artwork

Social media users took to the comments sections to react to the artwork shared by Vaskange. Reacting to the video shared by him of 'Endless art', one of the Instagram users wrote, "Hey man it's awesome (sic)." Another one said, "It’s an incredible art (sic)."

