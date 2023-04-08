Viral video of man crossing river on bike impresses netizens. Watch

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Viral video of man crossing river on bike

Trending News: The internet is an endless source of surprises, and a recent viral video is a perfect example of this. The clip in question shows a man riding his motorcycle across a river - yes, you read that correctly. The video has garnered a lot of attention online, with many people expressing their admiration for the man's daring feat. The video was initially shared on Twitter by Motor Octane and has since gone viral, amassing over 500k views and 2,800 likes.

The caption of the post reads, "The perfect example of 'Where there is a will, there's a way'. Thoughts about this? Very clever or just very risky?" In the short clip, the man can be seen descending down a ramp and into the river while riding his Bajaj Pulsar motorcycle. Despite the water being knee-deep, the man expertly navigates his way across the river on his bike, much to the amazement of viewers.

The viral video sparked a flurry of reactions online, with many users expressing their amazement at the man's audacity. While some praised his bravery and creativity, others were more skeptical, questioning the safety of such a stunt. Despite the divided opinions, the video undoubtedly struck a chord with viewers, who were fascinated by the man's ability to overcome an obstacle that most would have deemed insurmountable. As one user put it, "Where there is a will, there's a way." A user commented, "Obviously risky. What happens to the engine if the water enters the exhaust?" Another user wrote, "Very clever with calculated risk." "Locals know their river he must be living there since childhood, its common in Assam," a third added.

Watch the viral video of man crossing river on bike here:

