Viral video of little girl using father’s face and T-shirt as canvas, internet amazed with her talent

Children are the most valuable assets whom we treasure and we bring them up with utmost care. During their growing up years, they want to learn and try new things, especially with their parents around them. A cute video of a little girl is going viral on social media. The little girl in a blue-princess gown displays her canvas-crafting skills.

But the twist is that she isn’t drawing on a sheet of paper. Instead, the adorable munchkin has chosen her father’s face, arms, and a white t-shirt to showcase her talent.

With a marking on her hand, she’s nearly about to complete her piece. The father is covered in red and black pen markings. From finger rings to blush on his face and scribbles on the t-shirt, the daughter’s artwork is dynamic. Their pet cat was too shocked to react to the artwork.

As soon as the video surfaced online, social media users began lauding the artwork. While some said daughters are the single nice things in humanity, many highlighted how the little munchkin is making life colorful. A few even laughed at the cat’s terrified expression, while many cheered for the father to be deserving of the best dad award. A user commented, “It’s the cats’ expression for me. It is like ‘Oh my God! I am next”. Another wrote, “Great to see her creativity being supported. Also look at the cat’s face”.

Meanwhile, a section also pointed out how interaction and engagement are crucial aspects of parenting highlighting the dad should’ve kept his mobile aside. “I’m a bit more worried about what the dad is watching. How can this be more interesting than playing with his daughter," said a user.

The adorable video has garnered more than 5 million views on Twitter.

