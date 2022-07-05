Viral video of fruit vendor's unique selling technique gets bizarre reactions from netizens | Watch

Follow us on Image Source : YOUTUBE/ YUMYUM INDIA Fruit seller's viral video

You must have come across many viral videos, which feature people's unique ways to sell out their things. These videos are shared on the internet and they successfully grab the public's attention. Similarly, a video of a fruit vendor is viral on social media. The vendor's name is Yasin, who is seen cutting fruits like papaya and watermelon in the video. His way of advertising fruits is leaving social media users with mixed reactions.

Yasin claims to have the most mouthwatering fruits in the market and to prove his point he uses this gimmick to please customers. Everything looks fine till he cuts the fruits into two, but as soon as he holds them apart he shouts, so loud that it scares people, which is typically remarked as his way of advertising and uniquely selling fruits. His way to attract the customers to his stall is by screaming, banging his head with a steel tray and giving horrific expressions is not to scare anyone. But, to make a good profit out of the sale. The video is shared on the YouTube account titled, “Craziest Fruit Seller of India.”

In the video, Yasin is heard talking about the freshness of papaya and how juicy and red the watermelon is. He also shared that his sale is greater than the vendor who sells fruits at a cheaper rate and has a stall right opposite to him. He further said that he only sells fruits in the market for two hours and people from far come to buy them, especially from him.

Have a look at the video here:

Reacting to the video, a user wrote, “The "kacha badam" has inspired every gully vendor to explore their own creativity in any unpredictable style....” another one said, “This suddenly became my daily motivational video! Cheers to you,good man from India.”, “Cannot even go back to complain if found rotten inside …..he will go crazy and that thali will be hitting my head” joked the third user.

Image Source : YOUTUBE/ YUM YUM INDIA Netizens react to the viral video

What do you think about this unique way of selling fruits?

Also Read: Hilarious video of two men arguing over space on bus seat goes viral & Twitter is flooded with memes

Also Read: Anand Mahindra's example of ‘e-mobility’ is not what you think, here's how netizens reacted to viral video