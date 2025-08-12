Viral video of couple bathing in Canadian lake sparks outrage online | Video A viral video showing people using soap to bathe in a public lake in Brampton, Canada, has ignited anger online over environmental harm.

A video circulating on X shows two couples lathering up with soap and rinsing off in a Brampton lake, prompting widespread criticism. The footage, shared by user Kirk Lubimov, has gained over 5 million views. Several commenters noted that bathing in public water bodies with soap is prohibited in Canada due to environmental hazards.

Watch the viral video

Netizens react

Many social media users voiced alarm over the ecological impact of soaps and detergents on lakes. “I thought it was forbidden to do that. Soap is polluting the water,” one wrote. Another stressed, “No one should be washing in open water like this it’s environmentally damaging.”

While some comments carried unverified claims about the group’s nationality, others focused on the need for public awareness and responsible use of shared spaces.

Comparisons were also drawn to heavily polluted rivers elsewhere in the world, with some users making disparaging remarks.

The post has fueled discussions around environmental responsibility, cultural sensitivity, and the enforcement of local regulations, as calls grow for better awareness campaigns to protect public water bodies.