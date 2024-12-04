Viral video of brothers dancing on 'Tauba Tauba' at sister's sangeet has 30 million views | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : SOCIAL Brothers dancing 'Tauba Tauba' at sister's sangeet ceremony.

The wedding season is going on and every day many videos related to the wedding are going viral on social media. Apart from the dance of the bride and groom, now the dance videos of parents and siblings are also going viral. One such video is now making a splash on the internet, in which the bride's brothers have made people happy with their dance performance. Imagine if it was your wedding and your brothers surprised you with their dance, how would you feel? Perhaps this would be no less than a great happiness for you. Something similar happened with this bride, who got this lovely surprise from her brothers at her sangeet. The bride's two brothers made a splash with their dance to Vicky Kaushal's popular song 'Tauba Tauba'.

Vaibhav Khar and Vivek Khar set the stage on fire when they performed the hook steps of Tauba Tauba flawlessly, during which all the guests present there danced and clapped loudly. This video has been viewed more than 30 million times so far and the caption of the video reads - "When the sister is the bride but the brother is the main event".

Take a look viral video here:

The brothers' amazing dance and energy mesmerised the audience, making their performance the highlight of the evening and an unforgettable moment for their sister. Actor Karanvir Sharma, like other social media users, was impressed with Vaibhav and Vivek's Tauba Tauba dance. Other internet users commented on the post, one user wrote, "Have a look. These guys are on fire," while another one wrote, "Tauba Tauba is again in limelight."

The song 'Tauba Tauba' went viral soon after its release when social media users tried to recreate the dance steps of the song. The track is from the film 'Bad Newz', which stars Vicky Kaushal, Tripti Dimri and Amy Virk. The film was released on July 19.

