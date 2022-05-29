Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Viral video of baby crawling race will brighten up your mood | WATCH

The Internet is a crazy place where anything and everything can get viral within seconds. In the wake of the same, there are several videos of babies that have not once but several times gone viral. Every time a child's video goes viral, it leaves us crazy and in splits. Yet again a similar incident took place when people on the internet dig deep into a video of kids crawling race that took place on a basketball court. The fun race was packed with great twists and turns as the kids were seen crawling from one side to another while their parents help them cross the finish line. Many were even seen forgetting their motive and started playing with each other.

The recent video was shared by a Twitter user with a caption reading, "The cutest sport in the world is the crawling race for babies." It has been viewed by over 2 lakh people and has responses from over 600 users. While many loved the same, there were others who bashed the process of treating kids like this.

Have a look at the same here:

A plethora of comments and re-tweets started pouring in over the same. A person wrote, "Wow this is humanizing! Treat babies like animals. That’s good parenting." While there was another user who said, "Ridiculous! Is it to get them used to the competition? Make bets?"

Read the comments below:

What do you have to say about the same?