Viral video of 68-year-old woman working out at gym goes viral, sets new fitness goals

No matter what one’s age is, it's never too late to start following or doing a new hobby or passion. After all, age is just a number. But a woman however proved her mettle at the age of 68 that following your passion is never too late.

The elderly woman trains her son Ajay Sangwan in a gym. Her son handles her Instagram account named @weighliftermummy which now has more than 6,000 followers.

Various videos of different exercises have been posted, she is seen performing squats deadlifts, and planks, and she performs vigorously and with perfect form. His son documented the fitness journey of his mother that began this year. Since then, she has accomplished various impressive fitness feats, such as holding a plank for over two minutes and pressing 100kg on the leg press machine.

In a video, she shared how she was suffering from arthritis in the knees and a lower back injury, which made it difficult to walk. But in July, she is seen working out in the gym and pushing more than 200 kg of weight. Under the guidance of her son, she is since then working out and is setting inspiration for many.

The video after sharing has since then garnered thousands of views and few even took to the comment section of the video to share their thoughts.

The Instagram user wrote, “Wow aunty. Keep it up. Aap dusri ladies ke liye Prerana ho. Another wrote, “I started doing aerobics and gym workout at 46 and continues till 74. If you have the determination, you can do it”. Keep up the good work! Keep grinding! Keep us posted on your progress, expressed a third user.

