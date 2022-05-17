VIRAL VIDEO: Man proposing girl at her father's funeral reminds desi Twitterati of Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/MRSPEE3 Man proposing girl at funeral

VIRAL VIDEO: Internet was amused to see a man proposing to a girl at her father's funeral. In a viral video, reportedly a man in South Africa went down on his knees and popped the question to the girl as she was grieving the loss of her father. While the viral video is confusing many, and most of the Internet users are not sure as to how to react to this, Desi Twitterati have a different take on it.

The viral video reminded many of Bollywood film ‘Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham’. In the film, Shah Rukh Khan's Rahul marries Anjali, played by Kajol right after her father died. However, like K3G, where everything goes well, the real-life situation was tad awkward. Multiple reports claim different versions of the story. While some say that the man thought as the girl grieves for her father, it is the right time to pop question.

Another one claims that that the man who went down on his knees was a priest who was in love with the girl. He had planned to confess his love on the same day of the girl's father dies.

The woman was evidently surprised at the gesture and did not react to it immediately. In the video, the man is seen sitting on his seen in front of the girl's father's mortal remains and pouring his heart out. As he speaks on a microphone, everybody present in the vicinity could hear him. Wiping away her tears, she carefully heard the man and when he was finished talking she moved forward her trembling hand to wear the ring. Watch the video here: