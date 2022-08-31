Viral Video: Man narrowly escapes death after his bike gets stuck on the railway track

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/@AHMEDKHABEER_ Man saves his life in a narrow escape

A video of a man saving his life while a speedy train runs at the railway crossing is going viral on the internet. The dangerous incident will surely give you goosebumps. The video from Etawah shows many people at the railway track waiting for the already running train to clear the path. But, one thing that made the whole incident horrific was a bike that got stuck on the railway track and shattered into pieces after a speeding train ran over it.

The video was shared on Twitter by the username Ahmed Khabeer. In the viral video, a bike commuter can be seen stuck on a track at a railway crossing just when the train is about to arrive. The man makes a narrow escape as he can be seen trying to pick up his bike which later got crashed by the speeding train and shattered into pieces. The caption of the video read, “Commuter’s bike gets stuck on railway crossing track in Etawah, blown to pieces by passing train,"

Have a look at the video:

Meanwhile, a similar video of a man saving a dog’s life which got stuck on the railway track went viral on the internet a few days ago. The video was shared by an Instagram page called Mumbai Meri Jaan. In the video, a dog was seen coming onto the railway tracks while a train was about to approach. As soon as the man saw the dog, he rushed onto the track and saved his life. Many people watched the whole incident in a shocking state as the man put the dog safely on the platform.

Watch the video here:

The viral video received many reactions from social media users. They also dropped their views in the comment section. One user wrote, “Respect to the guy who saved the dog and to the motor men as well.. very brave guy who saved the Dog." Another user wrote, “Plz tag him guys and give him this much credit what he deserves”

Also Read: Kala Chashma: All about the 1991 Punjabi pop song that has Hollywood dancing to its beats

Also Read: Horrific! Crocodiles combat fiercely, keeping netizens glued to their screens | Watch Video

Read More Trending News