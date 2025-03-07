Viral Video: Man carries bike effortlessly on shoulder to cross Railway barriers, social media reacts | WATCH A video on social media shows a man effortlessly lifting his bike onto his shoulder and crossing railway tracks. Social media users are praising his courage for crossing the railway tracks with the bike on his shoulders. The video was shared by a X page with the caption 'only in India'.

To stand out, people often go to great lengths, and when these extraordinary moments get recorded, they quickly go viral on social media. Recently, a remarkable video of a man making rounds on social media showcased a man carrying his bike on his shoulders to cross the railway barriers. The video was shared by the 'Ghar Ke Kalesh' page on the X platform, which has created a buzz online. The caption of the video reads, ''A guy lifted his bike on his shoulders to cross the railway barrier."

In the viral video, the man stands before a closed closing railway barrier. But instead of waiting, he gets down from his bike, balances it on his shoulders and crosses the railway tracks. Others waiting at the gate look at him in shock.

Watch Viral Video Here:

Social media reactions

Shortly after, the video went viral, garnering numerous likes and comments. One user quipped, 'Who says Iron Man doesn't exist in India? Marvel's looking for this guy - our next superhero!'

''Where there's a will, there's a way! True determination knows no barriers'', another user remarked.

''Ye hai samay ki keemat ko janna, jaan jaaye par time waste naa hona chahiye'' (This is knowing the value of time, you may know it but you should not waste time), a third user commented in hindi.