Viral video captures giant alligator crossing road in US as residents stare in shock. Watch

Trending News: Alligators are fascinating creatures that have been around for millions of years. They are known for their large size, powerful jaws, and scaly skin. These reptiles can be found in many parts of the world, including South Carolina. Recently, a video of an unusually large alligator found wandering on a road in Kiawah Island, South Carolina went viral. The video, recorded by Teresa Ficca on Instagram, shows the massive alligator lazily crossing the road and laying down to rest once it reached the other side.

People can be heard talking about the alligator while others in the background can be seen watching the reptile. A man in the video can be heard saying, "Look at that. That's a dinosaur." Since being posted, the video has gone viral, collecting a number of shocked comments. Many remarked on the size of the alligator, while others wondered if it was on a prowl during mating season.

One user commented, "The walk... but not of shame. That thing can literally snack on a child." Another user wrote, "He definitely looks like he has something in his throat and stomach, and if you look correctly, it looks like a human." A third user speculated, "It's their mating season... could be on the prowl." The fourth commented, "Glad we didn't cross paths with this guy!"

Watch the viral video of giant alligator crossing road here:

Alligators are not uncommon in South Carolina, but this one was unusually large. The video has sparked a lot of interest and discussion on social media, with many people fascinated by the size and power of these incredible creatures.

