In viral video, jawan carries pregnant woman to Chhattisgarh hospital in a cot | Watch

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/ANI_MP_CG_RJ DRGF Jawan carries pregnant woman to hospital

We have often heard a soldier is always on duty and setting a perfect example is a District Reserve Guard force personnel. A DRGF Jawan in Chhattisgarh's Dantewada carried a pregnant woman for several kilometres on a cot along with locals, on Tuesday. Reportedly due to damaged roads by the Naxalites, the ambulance couldn't reach the village when the woman needed to be rushed to the hospital. The locals decided to take the woman to the hospital on a modified cot.

In the video, which has now gone viral on social media platforms shows the armed jawan holding a gun in one of his hands. With his other hand, he is seen carrying a cot while the pregnant woman lies on it. The cot is held by another man, seemingly a local, from the opposite side. There are two more men who are walking behind them.

The video of the Jawan carrying the pregnant woman has gone viral on social media and is winning the hearts of many.

The woman was spotted by the woman during the regular drills near the Burgum village. The immediate help from the DRGF jawan helped the woman in critical labour pains. "Ambulance can't reach their village because Naxalites have dug up the road at many places. Our boys carried the woman on the makeshift stretcher on their shoulders and took her to the nearest hospital. Happy to share that the woman has given birth to a healthy baby boy." ANI quoted Inspector General of Police, Bastar as saying.