Viral Video: Indian man sings Maan Meri Jaan in New York, wows Americans. Watch

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Indian man sings Maan Meri Jaan in New York

Trending News: The universal language of music knows no boundaries, and it can bridge gaps between cultures and bring people together. This is perfectly exemplified by a recent viral video that showcases an Indian man singing Maan Meri Jaan to Americans in New York. Despite the language barriers, the crowd was visibly enjoying the performance.

The video, which was shared on the Instagram handle @shakesprod, opens with the artist approaching a group of Americans sitting on benches with his laptop and mic. He then proceeds to sing Maan Meri Jaan, a popular song by the rapper King. The audience's positive reaction to the music was evident, with many of them nodding their heads along the beats.

The video has gone viral, amassing more than 429k views since it was shared a day ago. Many viewers have expressed their thoughts in the comments section, with some praising the artist's rendition of the song and requesting for more covers. Others, however, have expressed doubts about the authenticity of the performance, with some suggesting that it was autotuned. "OMGGGG YOUUUU. One of my fav song and you did it justice. Need a cover soon," a user commented. "Amazing," another user wrote. "Sorry but auto tune toh nhi hai n yeh," a third mentioned.

Watch the viral video of Indian man sings Maan Meri Jaan in New York here:

Read More Trending News