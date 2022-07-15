Viral Video: Girl tightly slaps boy in Delhi metro after heated argument over Zara T-shirt

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/@SINDH_ARYAWRAT Viral video of a girl and boy's fight in Delhi Metro shocks the internet

Viral Video: Commuters of Delhi metro witnssed a high voltage drama recently when a massive argument broke out between a girl and a boy inside the train. Things got leveled up when the girl slapped the boy several times during their verbal spat. It all began over a Zara T-shirt. Yes, you read it right the boy had to face the wrath of the girl after he said that her Rs 1k Zara apparel looked very cheap. The argument started when the girl claimed that she got a T-shirt from Zara for Rs 1,000. However, the boy disagreed and said that the T-shirt couldn't cost more than Rs 150. Their co-passengers just witnessed them fighting and did not intervene. The video of the incident was shared on Twitter and is going viral. While some of the users found the scuffle amusing others were shocked to see it.

Take a look at the video below:

In the video, the girl can be seen hitting the boy and saying that she will complain about the matter to her mother. Later, the boy can also be seen slapping the girl.

Netizens reaction

Some of the users claimed that they were a couple while others suggested that they were brother and sister. One of the users wrote, "Iss ladke ko kaunsi bemari hai jo ye maar kha raha hai?" Another said,"HAHAHAH we need to know what happened next."

Check out some more reactions below:

Also read: Removal of mangalsutra is mental cruelty for husbands? Baffled netizens react to Madras HC ruling

Sara Ali Khan, Janhvi Kapoor dated brothers; are they Veer Pahariya, Shikhar Pahariya? Know about them