Viral video from Kashmir shows tourist saying he is from 'India', local man's witty reaction wins hearts

Whenever people travel to a new destination, they enjoy not just the scenic beauty but also the conversations they have with local residents and shopkeepers. These interactions often make a trip more memorable. But sometimes, a casual remark or a light-hearted exchange can take an unexpected turn, leading to a reaction that surprises everyone. A similar moment from Kashmir has now gone viral on social media.

What the viral video shows

The widely shared video shows a group of tourists enjoying a boat ride on a lake in Kashmir. They appear to be buying kahwa (a traditional, aromatic Kashmiri tea) from a local vendor on the shikara. While chatting, the vendor casually asks where the group is from. One of the tourists replies that they are from India. The local man instantly reacts and says, "So are we from Pakistan? We are also from India."

The tourist who made the remark may be living abroad and could have spoken out of habit. Although the interaction was abrupt, the Kashmiri vendor did not appear offended. The video later shows him continuing the conversation with a smile.

Video draws huge engagement online

The clip has been posted by the account @LevinaNeythiri. At the time of writing, the video has been viewed by more than 2.5 lakh users. Many people have reacted with laughter and amusement, appreciating the vendor’s sharp and humorous response.

(Disclaimer: The information in this report is based on claims made on social media. India TV does not verify the authenticity of these claims)