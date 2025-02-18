Viral video: Female constable manages crowd at Delhi railway station while carrying baby A video of RPSF Constable Reena balancing duty and motherhood at Delhi Railway Station has gone viral. Watch as she managed the crowd while carrying her baby, earning praise from social media.

A touching video clip of a female Railway Protection Special Force (RPSF) constable going about her duty with her baby in tow has become a social media sensation. The clip, posted by the Railway Protection Force (RPF) on X (formerly Twitter), showed Constable Reena directing the crowded queue at a Delhi railway station with a baton but keeping a peaceful slumbering one-year-old baby strapped to her chest.

Social media applauds 'warrior mother'

The video post, titled "She serves, she nurtures, she does it all. A mother, a warrior, standing tall", has struck a chord with netizens, hailing Reena's commitment to both her duty and motherhood.

The post also adds: "Constable Reena from 16BN/RPSF performing her duties while carrying her child, representing the countless mothers who balance the call of duty with motherhood every day."

A symbol of strength and commitment

Wearing complete uniform and keeping a keen eye out in the midst of the crowd, Reena's strong dedication exemplifies the hidden plight of working mothers, particularly those working in demanding roles.

Her commitment has kindled mass admiration, with most praising her as a role model for working mothers nationwide.

