Agra family attempts to forge will, caught taking dead woman's thumbprint in viral video. Watch

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Relatives take dead woman's thumbprint on will

Trending News: A shocking video has gone viral on social media, showing relatives of a deceased woman allegedly attempting to forge a will. The incident is said to have taken place in Agra, Uttar Pradesh in 2021, and the video depicts a man, believed to be a lawyer, taking the woman's thumbprint on several pages. The woman's grandson, Jitendra Sharma, has reported the incident to the police and demanded action against those involved.

According to Sharma, the woman, Kamala Devi, was his mother's aunt and passed away on May 8, 2021. Her husband had already died, and the couple had no children. After Kamala Devi's death, her brother-in-law's sons allegedly took her body away, claiming to be taking it to the Agra hospital. However, they are accused of stopping the car en route and calling a lawyer to take her thumbprint on a fake will.

Based on this forged document, they allegedly took control of properties including the woman's house and shop. The family grew suspicious because Kamala Devi had always used a signature and not a thumbprint. These suspicions were later confirmed by the emergence of a 45-second video showing the lawyer using the deceased woman's thumb on a stamp-pad and taking her thumbprint on several pages.

Watch the viral video of relatives taking dead woman's thumbprint on will here:

The incident has provoked widespread condemnation on social media, with many expressing shock and disgust at the actions of those involved. Some users have called for a social boycott of the accused, while others have called for the lawyer's license to be revoked. The Agra police have ordered an investigation into the incident.

Read More Trending News