Viral Video: Delhi man selling laser swords in unique way reminds netizens of Star Wars, call him 'last Jedi'

A viral video of a man from Delhi who sells laser swords on the traffic signal has left netizens amazed. There's no denying the fact that to sell a product you need to have excellent marketing skills. And it seems like this man is acing his job because he exactly knows how to grab the attention of his customers. He has his product sense and marketing strategy well in sync. A video shows a man selling swords equipped with laser lights at a traffic point in Delhi’s ITO. He shows off the swords in style to the customer by doing some acrobatic moves with it. The sword in the clip looks like a lightsaber which is seen in the Star Wars franchise.

Check out the viral video below:

The man in the video has left netizens impressed. They took to the comments section and bombarded it with their epic reactions. One of them wrote, "Star Wars and the duplicate Jedi." Another said, "The last Jedi." A user also mentioned, "Star wars peoples wants to know his location."

Some of the users also appreciated his efforts. One of them said, "Support such people." Another said, "Pet ke liye insaan kya kya nhi karta."

About Star Wars

Star Wars is an American epic space-opera multimedia franchise. The franchise has been expanded into various forms like films, television series, video games, novels, comic books, theme parks, comprising an all-encompassing fictional universe.

The video is being loved by netizens. It has garnered more than 50,000 likes until the time of writing this article.

This is not the first time, a video of a seller has grabbed attention on social media platforms. Earlier, a video of a fruit seller who was seen shouting and making funny faces just to raise his sales also went viral.

