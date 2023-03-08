Viral Video: Dance group’s Bollywood-style Holi performance wins hearts online. Watch

Follow us on Image Source : @YELLOWSTRIPEDANCE Dance group’s Bollywood-style Holi performance

Trending News: Holi is a festival of colours and joy that people of all ages celebrate by playing with gulaal, water guns, and enjoying delicious food. In the midst of these celebrations, a dance group's unique way of wishing everyone a Happy Holi in Bollywood style has gone viral on social media.

The video, which was shared on Instagram by the Yellow Stripe Dance Company, features a group of men and women dressed in ethnic wear dancing to a mashup of Bollywood songs. As the group dances to different songs, their attire changes, keeping in line with the colours mentioned in the lyrics. The dance group's incredible performance has left netizens tapping their feet and applauding their zeal.

The video, which has received over 10k views on Twitter and 117k views on Instagram, has been praised for its perfect execution and innovative concept. "It feels like it should never end!! Beautiful," a user commented. Another user wrote, "Such a beautiful sync and lovely performance by each of you. I have watched this reel like 50+ times, and I'm still not done. Happy Holi guys." A third user added, "This is the first I have come to your page. I'm totally blown by this performance. You have got a permanent fan.

Watch the viral video of dance group's Bollywood-style Holi performance here:

