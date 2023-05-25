Video of Bengaluru woman tattooing husband's name on forehead turns out to be fake

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Bengaluru woman getting her husband's name “tattooed” on her forehead

Trending News: A video that recently went viral on social media featured a woman supposedly getting her husband's name tattooed on her forehead. The video, which gained over 12.7 million views along with 272k likes, created quite a buzz on the internet. However, it has now been revealed that the video was actually fake, produced solely for content purposes.

In the video, shared by King Maker Tattoo Studio in Bangalore on Instagram, a woman from Bengaluru can be seen undergoing the process of getting her husband's name Satish “tattooed” on her forehead. The reel commences with the tattoo artist writing the name Satish on a piece of paper and affixing it to the woman's forehead to determine the appropriate font size. Evidently excited about the prospect, the woman displays enthusiasm for the upcoming tattoo.

Moments later, the artist begins inking the name onto her forehead. However, as the process progresses, the woman's discomfort becomes apparent, and she attempts to signal her unease to the artist. The clip, which was shared on March 18 with the caption "True Love," quickly went viral, accumulating millions of views.

The reel sparked various reactions from viewers on social media platforms. While some perceived the act as a display of stupidity and overacting, others questioned the significance of such a gesture in proving true love. Many individuals emphasized that love is best expressed through care, respect, support, and understanding, rather than through such extreme actions. A few even lamented the apparent lack of common sense shown in the video.

Woman did NOT get her husband’s name on her forehead, only got an impression

Interestingly, it has now come to light that the video was entirely staged and the tattoo was not real. BOOM, a fact-checking organization, contacted the woman in the video, identified as Raksha, who confirmed that the entire video was staged for the purpose of creating content. Raksha clarified, "It is not a real tattoo. We have not got it done. It is just an impression. We made it as a content."

While the video initially intrigued and captivated millions of viewers, its revelation as a staged production has sparked further discussions and debates across social media. This incident serves as a reminder of the need to critically evaluate viral content and exercise caution in forming judgments based solely on what people show us online.

