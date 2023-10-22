Viral video: Australian fan chants ‘Bharat Mata Ki Jai’ during WC clash against Pakistan in Bengaluru

Follow us on Image Source : X/JOHNS Australian fan chanting Bharat Mata Ki Jai during clash against Pakistan

Bengaluru: When a thrilling match was underway at Bengaluru’s Chinnaswamy Stadium between Australia and Pakistan in the ICC World Cup 2023 game, an interesting incident occurred in the stands which was packed with the fans, mostly supporting the Aussies.

The incident captured the spirit of sportsmanship, the video of which went viral on social media quickly.

An Australian cricket fan was seen chanting ‘Bharat Mata Ki Jai’ in the stands, and the Indian spectators, who were supporting Australia echoed the same after him. The fan’s dedication to the sport as well as the Indian fans supporting Australia in the clash against Pakistan was well on display.

The Australian fan was appreciated by social media users as the video was shared by various people on various platforms.

Australian players resonate Indian fans' warmth

The appreciation of the Australian players by the Indian crowds was well resonated by the Aussies during the match when opener David Warner celebrated his century in the iconic Pushpa style inspired by Allu Arjun. The Indian fans also extended birthday greetings to Mitch Marsh while he was fielding at the boundary. The Australian cricketer was seen acknowledging the crowd for the warm gesture.

On the other hand, a Pakistani fan was stopped by a Bengaluru Police official from chanting ‘Pakistan Zindabad’ during the match, the video of which also went viral.

ALSO READ | Viral video: Pakistani stopped by cop from chanting ‘zindabad’ slogan at WC clash against Aussies

Australia beat Pakistan by a high-scoring game by 62 runs and registered their second consecutive victory in the tournament.

Read More Trending News