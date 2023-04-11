Viral video shows artist bringing smile to ice cream vendor’s face with his portrait sketch

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Artist brings smile to ice cream vendor’s face

Trending News: The power of art to bring joy and happiness to people’s lives is immeasurable, and a recent viral video on social media shows how small acts of kindness can go a long way in brightening up someone's day. The video was shared on Instagram with the caption, "Melting moments".

The video shows artist Sohan VK drawing an ink sketch of an ice cream vendor, who couldn't help but break into a pure and infectious smile upon receiving the drawing. With over 9.2 million views and 1.6 million likes, the video has touched the hearts of millions and highlights the importance of spreading happiness and positivity in our daily lives.

The reactions and comments left by social media users on the video show how one small act of kindness can have a profound impact on the lives of others, and how spreading happiness and positivity can make a difference in the world. "Don't know why I got tears in my eyes," a user commented. "His smile is priceless," another user wrote. "That happiness in his eyes," a third added.

Watch the viral video of ice cream vendor receiving his portrait sketch from artist here:

Sohan's Instagram account is filled with similar videos of him drawing portraits of strangers, and each one captures the priceless reactions of people who are surprised and delighted by his gesture.

Read More Trending News