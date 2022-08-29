Viral video of Air India's cabin crew calming down little baby leaves netizens awestruck | Watch

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/JEEVAN_JWA Air India's cabin crew calming down little baby girl

Cabin crew members ought to be extremely pleasant to passengers due to the nature of their profession, and they have to prioritise customer comfort. However, regardless of how much work they put in, their efforts are generally dismissed by people who claim that they are not obliged to do enough. In a rare instance, a cabin crew member's wonderful act of comforting an uneasy baby girl has spoken volumes about how sometimes they have to go above and beyond to work for the comfort of their passengers. The viral video has left the internet praising the cabin crew.

The viral video showing a cabin crew member opens with a cabin crew member walking down the aisle while carrying a baby girl. The clip also sees the flight attendant comforting the girl as she lies down with an innocent face on his shoulder. The clip further shows him continuing the walk to soothe the girl.

The video was shared by the mother of the girl. She also tagged the flight attendant, and he was identified as Neil Malkam. Her caption read, "Really appreciate the sweet gesture of a @airindia.in staff, It was a surprise when my daughter felt comfort lying in the stewards shoulder, thanks to him. Lots of changes in this trip after Tatas takeover. I found the gentleman in my video, it’s @neil_nitin_ub thanks to all for making this viral and made it to reach him."

As soon as she uploaded the video, it took over the internet in no time. Netizens couldn’t stop hailing the Air India’s crew member for such a heartwarming gesture. They flocked to the comment section to praise him. One user wrote, "Heartwarming gesture, what a kind man". Another user commented, "Cabin crew always have their personal touch . Salute to him". A third user commented, "Sweet gesture indeed!"

While the flight attendant's gesture captured everyone's hearts, this video serves as a reminder to anybody who believes that cabin crew members don't do enough. The video received over 2 million views and over 1 lakh likes.

