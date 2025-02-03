Viral Video: Ahmedabad auto driver sings Coldplay's sky full of stars while driving, social media reacts

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Ahmedabad auto driver sings Coldplay's sky full of stars while driving

A video of an auto driver from Ahmedabad is going viral in which he sings Coldplay's hit song "Sky Full of Stars." The viral video, shared by Navendu on Instagram, shows the driver fully immersed in the music, effortlessly belting out the lyrics as he cruises through the city streets.

"Found this auto driver enjoying Coldplay tunes in Ahmedabad. Coldplay should invite him to their next performance. Imagine him getting on stage in his auto," Navendu captioned the video clip. The video has garnered numerous likes and comments. As soon as the video was posted on social media, several users suggested that the auto driver deserves a special invite to Coldplay's next concert.

Watch Viral Video Here:

''He seems to be a die-hard fan of Coldplay so cute'', one user commented. ''In his eyes I see the high full of stars'', another user commented. ''Autowale bhaiya passed the vibe check'', third user commented. ''It’s so so amazing @coldplay you’ve a huge fan base in India now'', the fourth user remarked.

"This is the most wholesome video throughout the whole concert tour," one of the users said, and we couldn't agree more.