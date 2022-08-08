Viral Video: 71-year-old woman’s amazing basketball skills leaves netizens impressed, call her ‘Superstar’

Follow us on Image Source : YOUTUBE/TIG TAG VISION Andrea Garcia Lopez

People in the 70 - 80 age group often like to spend with their grandchildren. Some like to take care of their health by doing gentle exercise so that it does not hurt them. While others from the same age group take a keen interest in playing sports. There are numerous examples of men and women who are in their 70s and 80s and blessed with excellent skills in sports. And once again, a similar video of an elderly woman playing basketball left netizens amazed.

A video of 71 years old, Andrea Garcia Lopez famously known as “Granny Jordan” is viral on the internet. She is said to rule the basketball court with her super amazing skills. The woman hails from a small town in Mexico called San Esteban Atatlahuca, Oaxaca.

A video showcasing her excellent basketball abilities on the court is surfacing on several social media platforms and leaving people speechless. In the video, she is seen dribbling, passing balls and striking a basket and earning points by fooling the opponent so gracefully.

Watch the video here:

According to Reuters, Ms Lopez is a local artisan. In an interview, she said that she has started facing knee problems, but she still hopes to play basketball for many years.

The 71-year-old is a star now. Her video shared by her grandson has received almost one million views. Social media users are leaving their exciting comments on her video.

Netizens reactions

One user wrote, “Very Nice Likei wish you a wonderful day!”. Another wrote, "71-year-old grandmother from Mexico is ready to give some of the stars of the NBA a run for their money." "She truly is a superstar", wrote the third user.

Before this, a video of 64 years old man from Kerala juggling football like a pro went viral on the internet. It was shared by an Instagram account named 'prsoccerart' where James was seen flaunting his juggling skills. Its caption read, "I had the privilege of meeting this 64 year old who still plays football. He drives a truck for a living and carries his Football kit with him in his lorry. He was part of the wayanad football team and is the only one who still plays the game. One thing I really learned from him is this- You love doing something? Just go do it. As the song says -" ONE DAY WE'LL LEAVE THIS WORLD BEHIND, SO LIVE A LIFE YOU WILL REMEMBER. Full video of this can be found on my youtube channel."

Have a look at the video here:

