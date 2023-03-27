This desi dad's 'Baghban' Whatsapp status after fight with son has left netizens in splits

Follow us on Image Source : ADOBE STOCK Whatsapp (Picture for representation)

Trending News: Status updates are a ubiquitous feature on social media platforms, allowing users to keep their contacts updated on their activities and thoughts. It is a habit that has become so ingrained in people of all ages, including senior citizens. However, a recent incident on WhatsApp involving a father and his son shows how this feature can also be used to take a jab at someone.

The incident was brought to light by Ujjawal Athrav, who shared a screenshot of his father's WhatsApp status after a small argument between the two. "Had a small argument with dad last night; dad's WhatsApp story in the morning," the tweet said. The status was written in Hindi and translated to English, which reads as follows: "I am slowly understanding why Amit Ji adopted a child in Baghban even after having four sons." This savage status was a reference to the Bollywood movie Baghban, where Amitabh Bachchan's character adopts a boy and is mistreated by his four sons.

Take a look at the viral post below:

The tweet, which has received over 600,000 views and almost 18,000 likes, has left Twitter users in splits who found the desi dad’s savage Whatsapp status absolutely hilarious. Some users expressed their dislike for the movie, citing its use by desi parents to shut down their children in arguments. "Areee...Aisa trolling kon karta hain," a user commented. To this Ujjawal replied, "Pitaji." "Aulad aisi ho to bacha adopt karne me kaisi sharm," another user joked. "Your dad has impeccable humor," a third user wrote. "I thought only my parents are like this...," a fourth user mentioned.

