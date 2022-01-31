Viral song Kacha Badam: All about the peanut seller from West Bengal who's got everybody grooving

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Viral song Kacha Badam

Scrolling through your Instagram you might have landed on numerous people dancing to the peppy beats of 'Kacha Badam'. The song is going viral on social media and netizens can't stop grooving to the beats of the song. But did you know that the song is the brainchild of a humble peanut seller named Bhuban Badyakar from West Bengal?

The song evolved into an overnight sensation and positioned itself at the top of trend charts. As netizens get hooked to the song, little do they know about the man behind this viral song. Surprisingly, ‘Kacha Badam’ is not high-end production or a remastered track but the composition of a peanut seller from West Bengal.

The creator of this viral Instagram sensation is Bhuban Badyakar. He is a resident of Kuraljuri village, Lakshminarayanpur Panchayat in West Bengal. He composed the Kacha Badam song based on the widespread Baul folk tune. Watch the original song here:

A father of three, Bhuban vends peanuts for a living. Reportedly, he cycles far away to villages to sell peanuts in exchange for small trinkets and broken household items. He manages to sell 3- 4 kgs and earns Rs 200-250. However, things have been looking better after the popularity of the raging song on social media started reaching Bhuban. As ‘Kacha Badam’ became a social media anthem of sorts, his business has flourished.

“I just want people to know about my song and I want the government to help me with some funds to make some permanent living arrangements for my family. I also want to give them good food to eat and good clothes to wear,” Bhuban told AajTak.

Recently, Bhuban was in the news after he went to the police pressing rightful credit for his song and claiming copyright for the song.

Here're some popular Kacha Badam videos: