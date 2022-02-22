Kacha Badam singer Bhuban Badyakar says he is a 'celebrity': I don't sell peanuts anymore

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/BHUBAN_BADYAKAR Bhuban Badyakar rose to fame after Kacha Badam went viral

The internet is obsessing over Bhuban Badyakar's song Kacha Badam. The #KachaBadam trend is viral on Instagram and celebrities too have been making trending reels on the Bengali song. Meanwhile, Bhuban has become a local celebrity of sorts as his rendition goes viral. Before the song went viral, Bhuban was struggling to feed his family of ten people. He used to sell peanuts on a cycle earlier. Now, after his newfound fame, Bhuban said that he has moved on from selling peanuts now. He is also singing his viral song in Kolkata nightclubs.

As per India Today, Bhuban said, "I want to remain an artist. I have become a celebrity now. If I go out selling peanuts as a celebrity, I will have to face humiliation."

Earlier, a video of Bhuban performing at a five-star hotel in Kolkata had gone viral. Dressed in a blingy jacket, T-shirt and jeans, he left the audience grooving with his viral hit. People cheered for the singer as he sang Kacha Badam.

Bhuban became an internet sensation after his song Kacha Badam, which he sang to seel peanuts in exchange for old and broken items went viral. He belongs to Birbhum district. The video first went viral on social media, but it gained more attention when two Bengali rappers joined forces with Bhuban, and released an official video that has received over 70 million views on YouTube.

Bhuban was recently felicitated by the West Bengal Police. He received Rs 3 lakh from Godhulibela Music, the label that first remixed his original song. In fact, Bhuban had also appeared on a quiz show hosted by Sourav Ganguly recently.