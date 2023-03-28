Viral AI image shows Pope Francis in stylish white puffer jacket, fools netizens and even Chrissy Teigen

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Viral AI image shows Pope Francis in stylish white puffer jacket

Trending News: An AI-generated image of Pope Francis wearing a stylish white puffer jacket has gone viral on social media, fooling many users into believing that it was real. The image was created using an AI app called Midjourney and was initially posted on Reddit before gaining widespread attention on Twitter. The photo features the 86-year-old Pope wearing his zucchetto skull cap and a large white coat with a crucifix hanging outside. The tweet has gone viral with over 229k likes and 24k retweets.

The AI-generated image of Pope Francis in a puffer jacket has generated a lot of humorous responses from Twitter users, with many praising the 86-year-old's trendy style. A user commented, "Bro is about to drop the hardest NY drill album of the century." "That's quite the fashion statement from the Pope," another user wrote. A third joked, "Drippy-ness is next to godliness. Isn’t that the saying?" A fourth user added, "Ain't nobody Pope as me, I'm just so fresh so clean. (So fresh and so clean clean)"

Even John Legend’s wife Chrissy Teigen was fooled by the image and believed it to be real. "I thought the pope’s puffer jacket was real and didn't give it a second thought. no way am I surviving the future of technology," she tweeted.

The image's widespread circulation has raised concerns about the potential for AI-generated misinformation, with experts noting that this is one of the first instances of wide-scale misinformation from artificial intelligence. The Pope picture came shortly after AI-generated images of former US President Donald Trump getting arrested went viral, illustrating the improving realism of AI-generated content.

While addressing a gathering of scientists and experts in the Vatican, Pope Francis applauded the benefits of technology and AI when used for the common good, but he also warned against using AI unethically or irresponsibly. He cautioned that the potential benefits of AI would be realized only if there is a constant and consistent commitment on the part of those developing these technologies to act ethically and responsibly.

