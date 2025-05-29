Vijay Mallya trolled for posting on RCB's win against LSG, netizens say 'Finale dekhne aa jao India' Royal Challengers Bengaluru entered the Indian Premier League's (IPL) on May 27 and the former owner of the team Vijay Mallya took to X (formerly Twitter) to congratulate the team. However, he was trolled by netizens for his post. Check out the post here.

New Delhi:

Vijay Mallya, former owner of the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and fugitive businessman, took to X (formerly Twitter) to congratulate the team on their win against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG). While the team entered the Indian Premier League's (IPL) Qualifier 1, netizens trolled Mallya, asking him to return to India.

On his X post, he wrote, "Congratulations to RCB for pulling off a phenomenal win over LSG tonight and setting a IPL record of away wins. Hopefully, strong momentum and return of key players will enable RCB to play bold en route to the IPL Trophy."

The post received more than 852.1K views. Several users took to the comments section and reacted to it in the most hilarious way.

One of the users commented, "You pls come here to hand over trophy to rcb." Another wrote, "sir ji, aap India kab aaoge? Kuch personal kaam tha."

A third user commented, "Himmat hai to Finale dekhne aa jao India me." One comment read, "Sir Trophy Uthane Hee Aa Jao India."

Another user wrote, "Hope the team brings back the trophy before you bring back the money!"

Royal Challengers Bengaluru created history as they chased down a mammoth score against Lucknow Super Giants. RCB chased down 228 as Jitesh Sharma and Mayank Agarwal led the team to a brilliant win.

Sharma, the stand-in captain, played a brilliant knock of 85 from 33 balls, laced with eight fours and six sixes. Agarwal played brilliant second fiddle, scoring a 23-ball 41 with five fours.

